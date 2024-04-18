Sandeep Reddy Vanga calls Adil Hussain greedy after his 'I regret doing Kabir Singh' remark: 'I'll replace your face...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga lashes out at Adil Hussain for his 'I regret doing Kabir Singh' remark.

Recently, Adil Hussain shared in an interview that the only film he regretted doing is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh and called the film misogynistic. His remark, however, didn't sit well with the filmmaker, who has now lashed out at the actor and called him greedy.

On Thursday, Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his Twitter and shared the interview wherein Adil Hussain said that he regretted doing Kabir Singh, the filmmaker wrote, "Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 blockbuster film did (clapping emoji). I regret casting u, knowing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help. Now smile properly."

Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of BLOCKBUSTER film did https://t.co/BiJIV3UeyO

I regret casting u, knwing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help Now smile properly — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 18, 2024

What Adil Hussain said

In an interview with AP Podcast on YouTube, Adil Hussain revealed he regretted doing Kabir Singh and walked out of the theatre in 20 minutes when he watched it for the first time. He said, "That's the only film in my life that I did without reading the script, without watching the Telugu movie it was based on. I went to see Kabir Singh in Delhi and after 20 minutes I just walked out. The only film that I have regretted doing to date is Kabir Singh because I think it is misogynist and makes me feel small as a human being.”

While some came in support of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, others slammed the filmmaker for his comments. One of the comments read, "Hey kiddo grow up." Another user commented, "Seriously? Are you mad? Why you can't handle criticism?" Another comment read, "I think both Animal and Arjun Reddy (Kabir Singh) are based on his personality and life haha. Bro woke up and chose violence. You have all the guts man!! Take a BOW!!" Another wrote, "People regretting after making a lot of money as he himself said. Why doesn't he return the money back then acting like a saint !!"

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently basking in the success of Animal which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna, and has the sequel of the film, Animal Park in the pipeline. Not only this, he will also direct Prahas-starrer Spirit.

