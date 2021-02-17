Sandeep Nahar suicide: Late actor's family files complaint against his wife, mother-in-law in abetment to suicide

Actor Sandeep Nahar who allegedly died by suicide had shared a video and a note on his Facebook page. In his post, the late actor hinted at his frequent fights with wife Kanchan Sharma. Now, Sandeep's family has registered a complaint against his wife and her family for abetment to suicide. However, the Goregaon police have registered an accidental death case and ruled out foul play as of now.

Sandeep in his post had stated, "I would've died by suicide a long time ago but I chose to give myself the time and hope that things would get better, but they didn't. I now have nowhere to go. I don't know what awaits me after I take this step, but I`ve been through hell in this life. I have only one request after I am gone, please don`t say anything to Kanchan (his wife) but do get her treated."

As per Zee News, Sandeep's last rites will be held in Haryana and his post-mortem report is still awaited.

Meanwhile, according to police authorities, the actor was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan by his wife and her friends. They rushed him to a hospital in Goregaon where he was declared dead on arrival.

Sandeep worked in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kesari. Several actors namely Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Ranvir Shorey had others mourned his death on social media pages.

Sandeep also starred in Alt Balaji and ZEE5 show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai.