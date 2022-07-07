Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star opposite Vicky Kaushal in Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most sought-after actresses in the South film industry and it seems that she is set to shine in Bollywood too as the Super Deluxe actress is considering multiple projects at the moment. As per the latest reports, she might play the lead role opposite Vicky Oberoi in Aditya Dhar's mythological epic The Immortal Ashwatthama.

It was recently reported that Samantha has signed her first Hindi film opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in a film produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films and now, the Uri director has approached Samantha to become the leading lady in his most ambitious project yet.

"Aditya has been working on to fine-tune the script of The Immortal Ashwatthama for a while now and is all gearing up to take it on floors in 2023. The casting is underway, and the filmmaker has finally aligned his vision with the financials that his studio partner has approved", a source was quoted telling to the entertainment portal Pinkvilla.



It was earlier reported that Sara Ali Khan has been finalised as the lead actress in the film, though no official confirmation was made by the director and neither Ronnie Screwvala's company RSVP Movies, the company bankrolling the big-budget film. It was also being reported that the film has been shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now with these new reports, it seems that The Immortal Ashwatthama is back on track.



Aditya and Vicky are reuniting after their the filmmaker's directorial debut Uri: The Surgical Strike, based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian government in Pakistan in response to the 2016 Uri attack. The blockbuster film, which collected more than Rs 300 crore at the box office, received four National Film Awards including one for Aditya himself as the Best Director and another for Vicky as the Best Actor.