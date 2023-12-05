Headlines

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal film sees massive drop, earns Rs 3.50 crore

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal film sees massive drop, earns Rs 3.50 crore

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur has Vicky Kaushal essaying the late war veteran Sam Manekshaw, India's first Field Marshal.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 07:47 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur released in the theatres on Friday, December 1. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is the biopic of the war veteran Sam Manekshaw, who was India's first Field Marshal. Sanya Malhotra plays his wife Silloo Manekshaw in the biographical drama, which also stars her Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh as India's former PM Indira Gandhi.

After collecting Rs 25.50 crore in its opening weekend, Sam Bahadur witnesses a massive drop of 66% on first Monday and added Rs 3.50 crore to its collections, taking the four day net India total to Rs 29.05 crore, as per the industry tracking platform Sacnilk.com. The film is still holding well against the massive blockbuster Animal.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Animal has already grossed Rs 356 crore worldwide (Rs 201 crore net in India) in its first three days of release and is unstoppable at the box office.

Coming back to Sam Bahadur, the Vicky Kaushal film hasn't had a thunderous response at the box office as it has received middling reviews from audiences and critics, who have complained that the film showcases multiple anecdotes from Sam's life, instead of exploring the man behind the uniform.

The DNA review of Sam Bahadur reads, "The film often tries to pack too much in too short a time, ending up as a miscellany of Sam’s life rather than being a definitive account. That is why despite the stellar performances, some hair-raising battle sequences, and good music, Sam Bahadur remains less than the sum of its parts. Both Vicky Kaushal’s acting and Sam Mankeshaw’s stature deserved better."

