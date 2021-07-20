Salman Khan reacts to social media troll who demanded money back after watching his movie

The advent of multiple social media platforms and their incessant usage have led to increased online trolls. While social media trolls spare no one, celebrities are attacked a tad bit much and with the factor of anonymity, these trolls are not held accountable. Superstar Salman Khan recently opened up on social media trolls during his brother, Arbaaz Khan’s chat show.

Salman Khan rarely posts something on social media. He also revealed that he does not check the comments and likes on his posts. Salman also said that people who think they can troll people and stay anonymous, the cybercrime team can track them in seconds.

During the show Arbaaz Khan read out a comment on Salman’s post where a user said Salman has become ‘well-settled’ by taking their money and demanded it back. Reacting to the troll’s comment, Salman replied, “Paisa nahi churaya, shayad dil churaye honge (I didn’t steal any money, I must have stolen hearts).”

In another comment, a user called Salman’s performance as ‘dikhawa wala acting’, to which he replied, “Theek hai, aap bhi kar lo. Dikhawe wale acting mein bhi na ek bohot bada seena chahiye hota hai (Okay, then you do it too. Even for show off acting, you need a big heart).”

On the work front, Salman was last seen in ‘Radhe’ which received negative reviews from critics and the audience. He will soon start shooting for his next venture ‘Tiger 3’ which also stars Katrina Kaif. He also has ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and ‘Kick 2’ in the pipeline.