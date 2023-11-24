Headlines

Salman Khan’s picture wearing torn, dirty shoes go viral, fans say ‘this will become fashion now’

Salman Khan's picture wearing torn and dirty shoes goes viral on social media.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

Salman Khan is currently enjoying the success of his recent release Tiger 3. The actor is currently promoting his film with Katrina Kaif. From one of his interviews, his photo wearing a pair of torn and tattered shoes at the screening is now going viral on social media and the fans think that this will now become a new trend. 

In the photo which has taken social media by storm, Salman Khan is seen sitting with Katrina Kaif and posing for the camera. He is wearing a black polo shirt and black pants, paired it with worn-out black leather shoes. In one of the shoes, there was a big hole; in another, the leather was chipping off. 

Netizens noticed Salman Khan's torn shoes and flooded the comment section. While some people were seen calling Salman 'humble star' for wearing those shoes, others made a joke out of it. One of the comments read, "This is simplicity." Another wrote, "This will become a fashion now." Another wrote, "he is a trendsetter." One of the comments also read, "This was bound to happen as Tiger 3 didn't work at the box office." Another joked, "Amir itna bno ki... Jab tum fatta hua pehno to log majburi nahi simplicity kahe (Be so rich in life that when you wear torn outfits, people call you simple and not poor)." Another wrote. "Are bhai wo fashion he selmon bhai ka... whi joota being human me 20,000 ka milega dekhna (That is his style. That same shoe will sell for ₹20,000 at Being Human)." 

Recently Salman Khan was seen attending his niece Alizeh's film screening. Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, Suniel Shetty, and many other stars attended the screening of Farrey on Wednesday. The film is directed by Jamtara-fame director Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh Agnihotri, Juhi Babbar, Ronit Roy, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht and Lavishka Gupta among others. The film is scheduled to release in theatres today (November 24). 

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is the third part of the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and the fifth film in the YRF spy universe. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi other than Salman Khan, and was released in theatres this Diwali. The film has collected Rs 394.5 crore worldwide at the box office. 

Read Salman Khan celebrates his 35 years in films with Tiger 3, calls it 'perfect gift' for fans: 'I love action genre'

