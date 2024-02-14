Salman Khan's biggest flop film, featured highest-paid actress, was huge disaster at box office, earned only Rs..

Every year, many films get made in Bollywood which either become a hit at the box office, perform average, or are super flops. Sometimes films work because a superstar is a part of it and other times audiences like a film for its direction and story. Salman Khan is one of the superstars of Bollywood who has a huge fan following, so much so, that his name being attached to a film guarantees its success. But, do you know, that Salman Khan once played the lead role in a film that was a super flop at the box office and is still labeled as one of his career's biggest flop films?

'Chaand Kaa Tukdaa' which was released in 1994 was produced and directed by Saawan Kumar Tak. The film featured superstars Sridevi, Salman Khan, and Shatrughan Sinha.

Despite having such superstars the film could not even earn Rs 5 crore at the box office. 'Chaand Kaa Tukdaa' was declared a flop at the box office.

'Chaand Kaa Tukdaa', released in 1994, was made with a budget of Rs 2.75 crore but it managed to only earn Rs 3.88 crore, according to Box Office India.

Salman Khan and Sridevi's pairing was fresh but even that could not make the film successful. Recalling his pairing with Sridevi, Salman Khan once said that he was scared to share the screen space with her as she was capable of making the audience concentrate on herself, neglecting her co-stars.

For the unversed, Sridevi is regarded as one of the first female superstars of the industry. She was the highest-paid actress of her time and was the first actress in India to charge Rs 1 crore for a film. At that time, even some male artists were not earning that much money. It is to be noted that Sridevi was called 'Lady Amitabh Bachchan'.

In her career spanning five decades, Sridevi played many such roles which are still remembered by her fans. She was last seen on screen in the film 'Mom'. Sridevi died at 54 due to 'accidental drowning'.

