Meet actress who worked with Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Chiranjeevi, quit acting at peak of her career suddenly due to..

Sonam Khan might have made her debut in 1988 but she has a connection to Bollywood. She is the niece of actor Raza Murad and the granddaughter of veteran actor Murad.

Today, we will talk about an actress who entered the film industry in the year 1988 with the film 'Vijay' opposite Rishi Kapoor and then suddenly said goodbye to the film world at the peak of her acting career. She has been away from the film industry for a long time now. We are talking about none other than actress Sonam Khan.

Sonam was named by her parents "Bakhtavar". Her name, Sonam, was suggested to her by legendary filmmaker the late Yash Chopra to be more marketable in the film industry. She made her debut with a Telugu film titled 'Samrat' opposite Ramesh Babu in 1987. She was then launched by Yash Chopra in Bollywood with 'Vijay'.

Sonam Khan might have made her debut in 1988 but she has a connection to Bollywood. She is the niece of actor Raza Murad and the granddaughter of veteran actor Murad.

Sonam was just fifteen years old when famous Bollywood filmmaker Yash Chopra noticed her. As soon as he saw her. Yash Chopra was sure of casting her for 'Vijay'. Based on her acting talent, Sonam quickly became the top star of that era. She worked with many big stars and in many hit films in his career. But, her career ended in just seven years.

In her career, Sonam Khan was paired with many superstars including Govinda (actor), Chunky Pandey, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, among others. Some of her notable films include 'Vijay', 'Tridev', 'Mitti Aur Sona', 'Lashkar', 'Kroadh', 'Kodama Simham', 'Ajooba', and 'Vishwatma'. She appeared in over 35 films from 1987 through to 1994.

In 1991, Sonam married director Rajiv Rai. After marriage, Sonam quit acting and devoted herself to her family. The couple soon had a son, Gaurav Rai.

As per some media reports, Sonam came under pressure from gangster Abu Salem, who had previously had some dealings with her. In 1997, Sonam Khan left India with her husband and son after an attempt was made on her husband's life by gunmen.

The couple moved to Los Angeles and then settled in Switzerland for close to 20 years. All this pressure deteriorated Sonam Khan's marriage and the couple, in 2016, after 15 years of separation, finally divorced.

This year in January, Sonam Khan, via her Instagram account, revealed that she got married for the second time in 2017. Her husband's name is Dr Murali Poduval.

READ | Meet actress who was on path to become superstar, worked in hit films with Salman, Amitabh, then quit acting due to..