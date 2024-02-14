Twitter
Headlines

Bollywood’s richest filmmaker slams Byju’s CEO for massive downfall, says ‘one rotten apple…’

Meet man who has Rs 200000000000 wealth, owns gold-adorned palace, luxurious yatch, VIP airline

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, featured highest-paid actress, was huge disaster at box office, earned only Rs..

Asus launches its 1st-ever ROG laptop with OLED panel in India, price at Rs...

Meet actress who worked with Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Chiranjeevi, quit acting at peak of her career suddenly due to..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bollywood’s richest filmmaker slams Byju’s CEO for massive downfall, says ‘one rotten apple…’

Meet man who has Rs 200000000000 wealth, owns gold-adorned palace, luxurious yatch, VIP airline

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, featured highest-paid actress, was huge disaster at box office, earned only Rs..

6 must-watch classic Indian epics on OTT

Valentine's Day 2024: Most important Bollywood romantic films from each decade

8 surprising benefits of raisins

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, featured highest-paid actress, was huge disaster at box office, earned only Rs..

Meet actress who worked with Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Chiranjeevi, quit acting at peak of her career suddenly due to..

In pics: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao host Laapataa Ladies screening at IIM Bangalore, interact with students

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who worked with Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Chiranjeevi, quit acting at peak of her career suddenly due to..

Sonam Khan might have made her debut in 1988 but she has a connection to Bollywood. She is the niece of actor Raza Murad and the granddaughter of veteran actor Murad.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 02:05 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today, we will talk about an actress who entered the film industry in the year 1988 with the film 'Vijay' opposite Rishi Kapoor and then suddenly said goodbye to the film world at the peak of her acting career. She has been away from the film industry for a long time now. We are talking about none other than actress Sonam Khan. 

Sonam was named by her parents "Bakhtavar". Her name, Sonam, was suggested to her by legendary filmmaker the late Yash Chopra to be more marketable in the film industry. She made her debut with a Telugu film titled 'Samrat' opposite Ramesh Babu in 1987. She was then launched by Yash Chopra in Bollywood with 'Vijay'. 

Sonam Khan might have made her debut in 1988 but she has a connection to Bollywood. She is the niece of actor Raza Murad and the granddaughter of veteran actor Murad.

Sonam was just fifteen years old when famous Bollywood filmmaker Yash Chopra noticed her. As soon as he saw her. Yash Chopra was sure of casting her for 'Vijay'. Based on her acting talent, Sonam quickly became the top star of that era. She worked with many big stars and in many hit films in his career. But, her career ended in just seven years.

In her career, Sonam Khan was paired with many superstars including Govinda (actor), Chunky Pandey, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, among others. Some of her notable films include 'Vijay', 'Tridev', 'Mitti Aur Sona', 'Lashkar', 'Kroadh', 'Kodama Simham', 'Ajooba', and 'Vishwatma'. She appeared in over 35 films from 1987 through to 1994.

In 1991, Sonam married director Rajiv Rai. After marriage, Sonam quit acting and devoted herself to her family. The couple soon had a son, Gaurav Rai.

As per some media reports, Sonam came under pressure from gangster Abu Salem, who had previously had some dealings with her. In 1997, Sonam Khan left India with her husband and son after an attempt was made on her husband's life by gunmen. 

The couple moved to Los Angeles and then settled in Switzerland for close to 20 years. All this pressure deteriorated Sonam Khan's marriage and the couple, in 2016, after 15 years of separation, finally divorced.

This year in January, Sonam Khan, via her Instagram account, revealed that she got married for the second time in 2017. Her husband's name is Dr Murali Poduval. 

READ | Meet actress who was on path to become superstar, worked in hit films with Salman, Amitabh, then quit acting due to..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS Vijay Wardhan, who failed 35 times but cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

'Itna ghamand kis baat ka': Aditya Narayan hits fan with mic, throws his phone during live concert, netizens react

Basant Panchami 2024: 5 traditional yellow-coloured food recipes to make on this day

Deadpool & Wolverine teaser: Wade Wilson declares himself ‘Marvel Jesus’, decides to change MCU

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi hold meeting on Lok Sabha polls, seat sharing in INDIA bloc

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE