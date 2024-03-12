Twitter
Mumbai-Ahmedabad new Vande Bharat Express launched: Check timings, top speed, stations and more

RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry's brilliance power RCB to 7-wicket win over MI

This director was inspired to make her debut film after helming ad film for Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati

'Phir se rula diya': Rajveer Deol dedicates award to grandpa Dharmendra, Bobby, Sunny, Karan become emotional- Watch

Mumbai-Ahmedabad new Vande Bharat Express launched: Check timings, top speed, stations and more

This director was inspired to make her debut film after helming ad film for Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati

This director was inspired to make her debut film after helming ad film for Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati

'Phir se rula diya': Rajveer Deol dedicates award to grandpa Dharmendra, Bobby, Sunny, Karan become emotional- Watch

Salman Khan announces his next film with this popular south Indian director, locks Eid 2025 for release

Salman Khan's next film will be directed by Ghajini-fame AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will hit theatres on Eid 2025.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 11:09 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Salman Khan/Instagram
Salman Khan surprised his fans on Tuesday, March 12, when he announced his next film with the popular south Indian director AR Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The superstar has been mostly releasing his films on the occasion of Eid and has locked the festive occasion next year for the upcoming film.

Taking to his Instagram, Salman shared a photo of himself with the filmmaker and producer and wrote, "Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025."

AR Murugadoss' most famous Bollywood film is Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini, which established the 100-crore club as it was the first movie to earn more than Rs 100 crore in India in 2008. The Salman Khan-starrer will be the filmmaker's fourth Hindi film after Ghajini, Holiday, and Akira. Murugadoss has helmed popular Tamil films such as Mahesh Babu's Spyder, Thalapathy Vijay's Thuppakki, Chiranjeevi's Stalin, and Rajinikanth's Darbar among others.

Salman has previously collaborated with producer Sajid Nadiadwala for Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Kick. The 2014 action comedy Kick has been the only film directed by Sajid till date. Sharing the announcement, the Nadiadwala Grandson production company wrote, "This would be our one of the most ambitious films till date."

The superstar was last seen in Maneesh Sharma's spy action thriller Tiger 3, which was the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the film earned Rs 283 crore in India and grossed Rs 464 crore worldwide.

READ | Meet actor, whose Bollywood debut was massive flop, then gave seven Rs 100-crore films; is connected to Akash Ambani

