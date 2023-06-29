Rukhsar Rehman to end 13 years of marriage with director Faruk Kabir, actress confirms divorce: 'We have parted ways'

Stills of Rukhsar Rehman and Faruk Kabir

Actress Rukhsar Rehman is ending her 13 years of marriage with film director Faruk Kabir. The actress has confirmed that they are heading for a divorce, and they are living separately since February this year. A source close to the actress confirmed separation from Etimes, and said, "There were a few things that were non-negotiable for Rukhsar and when she learned about them, she decided to end the marriage. She is not doing very well."

Rukhsar even confirmed the news to the media portal, and said, "Yes, we have parted ways. We have been living separately since February and are headed for a divorce. We are currently in the process and the lawyers are involved. So, I cannot talk at length." On the work front, Rukhsar was seen in PK, 83, God! Tussi Great Ho, and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Faruk Kabir has directed Vidyut Jammwal in the Khuda Haafiz series.