Rukhsar Rehman to end 13 years of marriage with director Faruk Kabir, actress confirms divorce: 'We have parted ways'

Rukhsar Rehman confirmed her separation from Faruk Kabir and said that it was not an easy decision for her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 10:18 PM IST

Stills of Rukhsar Rehman and Faruk Kabir

Actress Rukhsar Rehman is ending her 13 years of marriage with film director Faruk Kabir. The actress has confirmed that they are heading for a divorce, and they are living separately since February this year. A source close to the actress confirmed separation from Etimes, and said, "There were a few things that were non-negotiable for Rukhsar and when she learned about them, she decided to end the marriage. She is not doing very well."

Rukhsar even confirmed the news to the media portal, and said, "Yes, we have parted ways. We have been living separately since February and are headed for a divorce. We are currently in the process and the lawyers are involved. So, I cannot talk at length." On the work front, Rukhsar was seen in PK, 83, God! Tussi Great Ho, and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Faruk Kabir has directed Vidyut Jammwal in the Khuda Haafiz series. 

Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...
Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure
In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?
Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand
