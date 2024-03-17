Rohit Bose Roy says new film IRaH shows misuse of AI is not sci-fi: 'Deepfakes are just tip of the iceberg' | Exclusive

Rohit Bose Roy talks about his upcoming science fiction film IRaH, which talks about the dangers of artificial intelligence.

Rohit Bose Roy is returning to the big screen. The actor is starring in a dystopian sci-fi film IRaH based on the dangers of artificial intelligence, a topic that is all too prevalent in today’s times. In a chat with DNA, the actor talks about the film, being part of an Indo-British project, and more.

In IRaH, Rohit plays a man hell bent on achieving immortality through AI. “My character believes in immortality and that if we are born, we are here to stay. He is trying to create this app, which can keep all your loved ones alive,” he tells us.

The actor says that the film shows how deepfakes and photo manipulation through AI are just the beginning of the technology’s misuse. “There is so much of discussion about the misuse of AI and that is happening now. But our story began talking about it four years back. It is the perfect time for it to come out as it talks about how people can misuse AI and transform the world. These deepfakes are just the tip of the iceberg,” he says.

The film began pre-production over three years ago but it is finally in April that it will release. Rohit says the delay has been a blessing in disguise. “We started principal photography long back. We got into post-production then and as an actor, I was hungry for the film to come out. I am the lead here in an Indo-British production so I wanted it to release soon. But because the film has an unbelievable amount of VFX, it took time for all of it to fall in place. But it was a blessing in disguise because that delay meant that the film is coming out at a time when everyone is talking about AI,” he says.

IRaH is an Indo-British production and Rohit says he found some subtle differences in working styles between the two industries. He tells us, “I am not going to put any industry because we all have different work ethics and working styles across the world. The big difference in a British setup is that if there is one person assigned to a job on set, only he will do it. In India, if one task is to be done, five people scurry to that spot. That works for us and this works for them.

Written and directed by Sam Bhattacharjee, IRaH also stars Karishma Kotak, Rajesh Sharma, and Ameet Channa. It is set to release in theatres next month.

