Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Virat Kohli returns to India from London ahead of IPL 2024, set to join RCB

Jofra Archer to play for RCB? England star's cryptic Instagram story goes viral ahead of IPL 2024 opener

Rohit Bose Roy says new film IRaH shows misuse of AI is not sci-fi: 'Deepfakes are just tip of the iceberg' | Exclusive

Javed Akhtar shares why he think his first marriage with Honey Irani failed: 'If I would have...'

Standup comic Daniel Sloss on cancel culture and Indian couples' roadside dates on mopeds: 'This is insane' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Virat Kohli returns to India from London ahead of IPL 2024, set to join RCB

Jofra Archer to play for RCB? England star's cryptic Instagram story goes viral ahead of IPL 2024 opener

Rohit Bose Roy says new film IRaH shows misuse of AI is not sci-fi: 'Deepfakes are just tip of the iceberg' | Exclusive

Here's why no children are born in Vatican City

9 richest Indian YouTubers and their net worth

10 players to bowl most dot balls in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

IPL 2024 Update: BCCI Exploring Possibility Of Moving Matches To Dubai Due To General Elections

Assembly Elections 2024: Dates Announced For Elections In Andhra, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission Has Announced The Dates Of Lok Sabha Elections Results

Rohit Bose Roy says new film IRaH shows misuse of AI is not sci-fi: 'Deepfakes are just tip of the iceberg' | Exclusive

Watch: Kriti Kharbanda dances to dhol beats, Pulkit Samrat cheers for her with whistles during griha pravesh

Javed Akhtar shares why he think his first marriage with Honey Irani failed: 'If I would have...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rohit Bose Roy says new film IRaH shows misuse of AI is not sci-fi: 'Deepfakes are just tip of the iceberg' | Exclusive

Rohit Bose Roy talks about his upcoming science fiction film IRaH, which talks about the dangers of artificial intelligence.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 05:19 PM IST

article-main
Rohit Bose Roy in IRaH
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rohit Bose Roy is returning to the big screen. The actor is starring in a dystopian sci-fi film IRaH based on the dangers of artificial intelligence, a topic that is all too prevalent in today’s times. In a chat with DNA, the actor talks about the film, being part of an Indo-British project, and more.

In IRaH, Rohit plays a man hell bent on achieving immortality through AI. “My character believes in immortality and that if we are born, we are here to stay. He is trying to create this app, which can keep all your loved ones alive,” he tells us.

The actor says that the film shows how deepfakes and photo manipulation through AI are just the beginning of the technology’s misuse. “There is so much of discussion about the misuse of AI and that is happening now. But our story began talking about it four years back. It is the perfect time for it to come out as it talks about how people can misuse AI and transform the world. These deepfakes are just the tip of the iceberg,” he says.

The film began pre-production over three years ago but it is finally in April that it will release. Rohit says the delay has been a blessing in disguise. “We started principal photography long back. We got into post-production then and as an actor, I was hungry for the film to come out. I am the lead here in an Indo-British production so I wanted it to release soon. But because the film has an unbelievable amount of VFX, it took time for all of it to fall in place. But it was a blessing in disguise because that delay meant that the film is coming out at a time when everyone is talking about AI,” he says.

IRaH is an Indo-British production and Rohit says he found some subtle differences in working styles between the two industries. He tells us, “I am not going to put any industry because we all have different work ethics and working styles across the world. The big difference in a British setup is that if there is one person assigned to a job on set, only he will do it. In India, if one task is to be done, five people scurry to that spot. That works for us and this works for them.

Written and directed by Sam Bhattacharjee, IRaH also stars Karishma Kotak, Rajesh Sharma, and Ameet Channa. It is set to release in theatres next month.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app here

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalls being 'uncomfortable, shaking from fear' during 'Oo Antava' shoot: 'For me it was...'

Not Abhay Deol, producer wanted this superstar to play lead role in Imtiaz Ali's directorial debut Socha Na Tha

'What about 1.5 lakh unlisted Muslims in Assam?': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questions implementation of CAA

IPL 2024: Major setback for Gujarat Titans as this Rs 3.6 crore buy to miss season

NASA unveils spectacular 'cosmic jewellery' 15,000 light-years away from Earth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement