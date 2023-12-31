Rinku Dhawan says Isha, Vicky, Anurag can set wrong example if they win Bigg Boss 17, slams Samarth: 'Uski game kya hai'

Rinku Rajguru explains why Vicky Jain, Anurag Dobhal and Isha Malviya can set the wrong example in Bigg Boss 17. Rinku even declares she's biased towards Munawar Faruqui, and explains why.

The senior-most contestant in Bigg Boss 17, actor Rinku Dhawan, gets evicted on the 76th day. Soon after her elimination, Rinku joins DNA for an exclusive interaction and proudly asserts that she hasn't earned any enemy inside the house. Rinku says, "Aisa Bigg Boss ki history mein pehli baar hua hoga ki kisi ko first-day se last day tak wohi love and respect mili ho. Main ek dushman bhi bana kar nahi gayi hoon. No one said, 'aacha hua chali gayi' (This could be the first time in the Bigg Boss, that I was loved and respected from my first day to my last day. I didn't leave any enemies in the house, No one said, it's good she's been evicted)."

During her stint, Rinku and Anurag Dobhal were at loggerheads and even challenged who would bid goodbye to the show first. After the elimination, Rinku criticises Anurag for disrespecting the platform, the taskmaster, and Salman Khan. When asked if her eviction was unfair, Rinku instantly adds, "Of course yeh unfair hai, but iska zimmedar kaun hai? Isha." Rinku explains that when Bigg Boss gave her power to choose between Aishwarya and Anurag for eviction, she chose Aishwarya. Despite the fact, that Anurag has broken more rules than Aishwarya, Isha decided to evict Aishwarya." Rinku further adds that when it comes to fan-following, Anurag is a bigger threat to Isha than Aishwarya, and when she had a chance to eliminate the threat, she chose otherwise.

Watch the full interview

Talking about the finale, Rinku names the contestants who can set the wrong example by winning Bigg Boss 17, "Isha (Malviya), Anurag, and Vicky can set the wrong example by winning the show." She even says that Samarth Jurel should have been eliminated from the show long back, "Uska game kya hai? Samarth brings good comic relief, which is necessary in an intense show like Bigg Boss, but he doesn't have his individual personality. He just gets influenced by others, shouts, irritates and pokes at others. If this is his game, then he needs to move on." At last, Rinku declares that she's biased for Munawar Faruqui, and wants him to win Bigg Boss 17.