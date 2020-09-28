Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday wish for 'baby brother' Ranbir Kapoor includes Alia Bhatt

After Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his birthday under lockdown. The actor turned 38. The Kapoor family, and Bollywood, has lost a legend Rishi Kapoor earlier this year. Amidst this, Riddhima, who, along with her mother, have become one another's strength, shared a cute litte birthday wish for her 'baby brother'.

While wishing Ranbir 'happy birthday', Riddhima happened to share photos of the family along with both (Ranbir and Riddhima's late father) Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Sharing only one pictue of her and Ranbir as kids, she wrote, "Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much #mybabybrother #38andfab."

Take a look:

On the work front, Ranbir was shooting for BFF Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', which had to come to a stall after COVID-19 pandemic. He was shooting for the movie with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, who also play parallel leads in the film.

While Amitabh Bachchan has gone back to 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' sets, there is no update on 'Brahmastra' yet. The film also stars Mouni Roy, who also celebrates her birthday today.

Apart from 'Brashmastra', Ranbir is also working on 'Shamshera' opposite Sanjay Dutt. He was also roped in for Luv Ranjan's next opposite Ajay Devgn, but there is no official update on the same either.