Richa Chadha shoots Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia-fame British actor William Moseley in London

Richa Chadha's next theatrical release is Fukrey 3, which will clash at the box office with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 05:58 PM IST

Richa Chadha is currently in London filming her much anticipated international debut film Aaina. The actress was spotted on the streets of the British capital with her co-actor, William Moseley, known for his remarkable portrayal of Peter Pevensie in The Chronicles of Narnia franchise. 

The upcoming drama Aaina explores the profound consequences of the cycle of violence, not only within cultures but also on individuals, portraying the gripping effects of post-traumatic stress disorder. The film is being shot in the United Kingdom largely and also in some parts of India. 

Richa and William-starrer marks the directorial debut of Markus Meedt who has helmed acclaimed short films, including Shelter and Anonymous, and also episodes of the mini-series Let’s Get Macho. The film is being bankrolled by Geeta Bhalla and P.J. Singh under their banner Big Cat Films.

Besides Aaina, Richa is awaiting the release of Fukrey 3 where she will be seen reprising her popular character Bholi Punjaban. Also starring Pukit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh among others, the threequel is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and will have a three-way clash at the box office with Sam Bahadur and Animal on December 1.

Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur has Vicky Kaushal portraying the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Indira Gandhi, the first female Prime Minister of India. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sana Malhotra, and Neeraj Kabi will also bee seen in important roles in the film.

On the other hand, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime drama Animal is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film was initially slated to release on August 11 with Gadar 2 and OMG 2, but then was pushed ahead due to delays in post-production.

