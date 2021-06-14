Headlines

'Remembering SSR': Sushant Singh Rajput dedicated his last Instagram post to his 'Maa' days before his demise

Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release was 'Chhichhore' opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 14, 2021, 10:35 AM IST

It's been one year of the tragic and shocking demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14. 

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death left the entire nation in a deep state of shock and disbelief and created a vacuum in the lives of his loved ones and fans that now can ever fill. In fact, his fans and close ones still find it difficult to come to terms with this harsh reality. 

Soon after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, his last Instagram post which was a tribute to his late mother who passed away in 2002, went viral on the internet. The actor had penned a heartfelt poem for his late mother and shared a collage with side by side photos of his mom and himself. 

"Blurred past evaporating from teardrops Unending dreams carving an arc of smile And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two...Maa (sic)," he had captioned his post. 

After Sushant's death, his fans took to the comments section of this post and expressed their sorrow and grief while extending condolences to his family. And now, with his first death anniversary days away, his fans still go to this same post and express their love for the star that he was. 

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release was 'Chhichhore' opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Post his death, his film 'Dil Bechara' released on OTT. It also started debutante Sanjana Sanghi. 

