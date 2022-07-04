Raveena Tandon reveals she was eve-teased, pinched in buses after troll questions her 'struggle'

Credit: Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon never leaves a chance to hit back at trolls. Recently, she was asked to react to new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s decision of moving the Metro 3 car shed to the Aarey forest in Mumbai.

Raveena Tandon responded to the tweet and disclosed that she was eve teased when she used to travel in locals and buses when she was a teenager. Social media users tweeted, “Do elite @Deespeak @TandonRaveenaknow the struggle of middle-class Mumbaikars (sic)?”

Raveena replied, "Teen yrs, travelled in locals/buses, got eve teased, pinched, everything that most women go through, earned my first car in 92. Development is welcome, we have to be responsible, not only a project, but wherever we are cutting thru r forests, to safeguard environment/wildlife."

In another tweet, she mentioned, "Everyone’s life is not a bed of roses. Everyone has struggled to reach somewhere. I’m sure you have a house/car too. The day heat waves/flooding/natural disasters strike, it’ll effect the common man first. Elitists will be the first to run away to their Swiss chalet."

Raveena said, "All development is welcome, all one prays is that more is done to compensate for environmental loss/safeguarding of wildlife. India, today, prides herself with tiger count increase, but because of depleting forests road/rail kills of leopards and tigers are increasing."

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon, who played Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the latest release KGF Chapter 2, is currently riding high on the success of the film. She says she is humbled and grateful for the appreciation she has received for her character in the Yash-starrer.

Speaking about the love she has received from her fans, superstar Raveena Tandon said: "It is heart-warming to receive so much love from everyone! I am humbled and grateful for the appreciation I have received as Ramika Sen."

She added, "She is strong woman and exudes a lot of discipline and power, enjoyed playing her on-screen. Really thankful to everyone involved in this journey!" Raveena will next be seen in Ghudchadi, a romantic comedy.