Ranveer Singh reveals he is discussing baby names with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone/File photo

Ranveer Singh is currently busy promoting his upcoming comedy-drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar which releases in cinemas on May 13, 2022. The film, helmed by debutant director Divyang Thakkar and backed by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Productions, tackles the pertinent issue of female foeticide and gender discrimination in a quirky manner.

During one of his promotional interviews, the 83 star was asked what would he name his daughter if he and his wife-actress Deepika Padukone become parents to a girl. While talking to Pinkvilla, Ranveer said that he has an obsession with people's names and said it could be because of his past working experience as a copywriter.

"I'm fascinated by unique names, every name phonetically has a different quality. Some are powerful names, some are cute names, and some are short names", the actor said to the media portal before disclosing that he has a whole list prepared of boy names and girl names with himself.

When he was further prodded if he would like to tell any of those names, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor refused to reveal any names from his list and added, "I'm very secretive about it because I don't want people to steal them. I don't want them to get common. I do have a list but I'm playing that card very close to me. But, I'm discussing them with Deepika."

Coming back to Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the film stars Shalini Pandey as Jayesh's wife Mudra Patel, who made her debut in the Indian film industry opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu romantic drama Arjun Reddy. Kiara Advani had played her role in the Hindi remake Kabir Singh headlined by Shahid Kapoor.

The upcoming release also stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah as Ramlal Patel and Anuradha Patel, parents of the leading protagonist Jayeshbhai Patel portrayed by Singh.