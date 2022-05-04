Delhi HC challenges Ranveer Singh's film Jayeshbhai Jordaar over sex selection scene in trailer

Credit: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Actor Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been challenged in Delhi High Court on Wednesday over the depiction of a prenatal sex-determination scene in the trailer, saying that the scene has been shown without disclosure.

The plea has sought appropriate direction to the Centre and other respondents to censor/delete the ultrasound clinic centre scene of the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar in which the sex selection technique is allegedly being shown practicing and abortion of a girl child is being shown without disclosure.

The plea states that this is a violation of sections 3, 3A, 3B, 4, 6, and 22 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act. It also requested that since the movie is being released across India on May 13, the court grants the request before the release.

The plea moved by an NGO through its president Manish Jain states: "We see in the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar's trailer that one of the scenes in which the couple and his family member gone for the sex selection in the ultrasound clinic and the doctor is operating the machine and showing the radiology image of the baby in the womb of the mother and on being asked by the family member, Agar Ladka hua toh Jai Shree Krishna and Ladkee hue toh Jai Mata Di followed by an abortion of the girl child."

On Wednesday, the plea filed through Advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak mentioned the matter before the acting chief justice court where the court asked the lawyer to file all the documents today we will hear it tomorrow.

Advocate Pathak stated that prenatal sex determination is statutorily prohibited and prays that the scene in question be deleted on the ground of promoting prohibited activities.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is an upcoming comedy-drama film directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role as the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch, who believes in equal rights between males and females in society. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on May 13, 2022.