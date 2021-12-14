Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding details revealed? Find out

Love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been making headlines ever since they started dating each other. Earlier, Ranbir made their relationship official after he said he would have married if the pandemic wouldn’t have hit.

As per the latest reports, Alia and Ranbir won’t do a destination wedding, they will go for a simple wedding. According to Bollywood Life, a close source to Alia said, “Alia and Ranbir might not to a destination wedding but will get hitched in Mumbai itself. The couple will tie the knot in the presence of their close and loved ones, they don't t want to do a lavish wedding. It will be closed knit affair as Ranbir and Alia, both are very private individuals.”

The source also added, “Ranbir's uncles and Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt won't be able to travel far for their wedding, and due to their convenience and happiness, they too are ready to get hitched in Mumbai. It is said that they have almost finalised Taj Land Ends as their wedding venue."

Earlier, talking about his wedding plans, Ranbir Kapoor in an interview stated, “It would’ve been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life. My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is — from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day.”

According to the media reports, Ranbir and Alia can tie the knot in December 2022 or in January 2023.