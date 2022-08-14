Raksha Bandhan: Director Aanand L Rai breaks silence on Akshay Kumar's film being called 'regressive'

Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan was released in theatres on August 11 and has opened to mixed reviews among the audience and the critics. Even those appreciating the film for Akshay's heartfelt performance and emotional scenes have pointed out the Aanand L Rai directorial for being 'regressive' in its approach towards the women characters.

Now, Aanand has broken his silence on the same and defended his latest film in a recent interview. The Tanu Weds Manu series director said that his team's intention was to get the audience's focus on the 'regressive' things in Indian society. The film centers around the issue of dowry and how Akshay's struggle to collect dowry amounting to Rs 80 lakh to get his four sisters married.

Talking to News18, Aanand L Rai said, "You can’t ignore this. I know, we should be very progressive, we are in many ways. But there are many things that need to be taken care of and you can’t shut your eyes off. Not talking about it will not give you a solution. As a maker, I can’t write articles, I can’t make documentaries. My only way of expressing myself is through films. So, if you feel there is something regressive about this, that means there is time to correct our society."



READ | Raksha Bandhan movie review: Akshay Kumar’s performance is the heart of this emotional family drama

The filmmaker continued, "I can say we are the best in the world, but are we? We are trying our best. This thing of us (the actors and filmmaker) coming together and telling you a story like Raksha Bandhan where you feel there is something regressive, that means our intention was just to take the focus there. Let’s not ignore it, let’s deal with it. So next time when I make a film, you’ll not find that kind of regression."

Earlier, Aanand's film Raanjhanaa starring Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor, and Abhay Deol, was called out for glorifying stalking and was heavily criticised for the same.