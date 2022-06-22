Search icon
Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar gets brutally trolled for his look, netizens say 'ghar pe padi puraani mooch...'

After the trailer of Raksha Bandhan was released on June 21, many netizens trolled the actor for keeping the same moustache in his every film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 07:22 AM IST

Akshay Kumar/Instagram

The trailer of Raksha Bandhan, headlined by Akshay Kumar, was released amid much fanfare on Tuesday, June 21. Based on the bond between brother-sister, the film directed by Aanand L. Rai features the Khiladi actor who wants his four sisters to get married before he can tie the knot with his love interest played by Bhumi Pednekar.

Since the trailer launch, the film has become a target of online trolls who are severely criticising Akshay's look in the film with several netizens pointing out the fact that his look with moustache is similar to his previous films such as Jolly LLB, Gold, and the recently released box office failure Samrat Prithviraj.

"Baki sab to thik hai, Same look kyu hai har movie mai - Jolly LLB, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Gold , PRC, RB, Bachchhan Paandey mein bhi tha thoda sa, Bell Bottom mein bhi yahi look tha", wrote one Twitter user.

Another Twitter user said that the actor has been using the same old moustache kept at his home for his every film as he tweeted, "Are bhaiya, Aajkal jab log realistic look rakhte hain, looks ka bahut dhyaan dete hain, Tumne fir vahi khel kar diya...Ghar me padi purani mooch laga li. Bhaiya paisa kamaane ke chakkar me fans ko sharminda karte hue sharm nahi aati? Bina mooch ke bhi ye role ho skta tha".

"#AkshayKumar never works properly on looks for his films. Just apply moustache if he wants change. Many Film in same look. #RakshaBandhan", read another tweet.

READ | Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar's film to clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11

Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth play Akshay's four sisters in the film. Set to release on August 11, Raksha Bandha will be clashing with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office.

