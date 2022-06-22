Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar gets brutally trolled for his look, netizens say 'ghar pe padi puraani mooch...'

Akshay Kumar/Instagram

The trailer of Raksha Bandhan, headlined by Akshay Kumar, was released amid much fanfare on Tuesday, June 21. Based on the bond between brother-sister, the film directed by Aanand L. Rai features the Khiladi actor who wants his four sisters to get married before he can tie the knot with his love interest played by Bhumi Pednekar.

Since the trailer launch, the film has become a target of online trolls who are severely criticising Akshay's look in the film with several netizens pointing out the fact that his look with moustache is similar to his previous films such as Jolly LLB, Gold, and the recently released box office failure Samrat Prithviraj.

"Baki sab to thik hai, Same look kyu hai har movie mai - Jolly LLB, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Gold , PRC, RB, Bachchhan Paandey mein bhi tha thoda sa, Bell Bottom mein bhi yahi look tha", wrote one Twitter user.

Another Twitter user said that the actor has been using the same old moustache kept at his home for his every film as he tweeted, "Are bhaiya, Aajkal jab log realistic look rakhte hain, looks ka bahut dhyaan dete hain, Tumne fir vahi khel kar diya...Ghar me padi purani mooch laga li. Bhaiya paisa kamaane ke chakkar me fans ko sharminda karte hue sharm nahi aati? Bina mooch ke bhi ye role ho skta tha".

"#AkshayKumar never works properly on looks for his films. Just apply moustache if he wants change. Many Film in same look. #RakshaBandhan", read another tweet.

Here are some of the tweets

Are bhaiya.... Aajkl jb log realistic look rkhnte h looks ka Bht Dhyan dete h... Tumne fir vahi khel kr diya.. Ghr me pdi purani moonch lga li... Bhaiya paisa kmaane k chkkr me fans ko sharminda krte hue Sharm nahi aati? ...bina moonch k bhi Ye role Ho skta tha June 20, 2022

Only disappointment frm #RakshaBandhan trailer is #akshaykumar's fake moustache.Can't evn grow mustache for the movie.Trailer looks gud xcept for this one.He's looking so fake.Its my fault to expect more from him.He didn't even care about prestigious #prithviraj.Bas chahiye paisa pic.twitter.com/jmz6nDBHAS — moviejunkie. (@bhramareeshZz99) June 21, 2022

#AkshayKumar never works properly on looks for his films.



Just apply moustache if he wants change. Many Film in same look.#RakshaBandhan — NIHAL KHAN (@Nihalkhan) June 21, 2022

Baki sab to thik hai

Same look kyu hai har movie mai

Jolly LLB

Toilet ek Prem Katha

Gold

PRC

RB

Bachan panday v mai tha thora sa

Bell botam mai v ehi look tha June 20, 2022

Yeah bhai fake moustache 23 days shooting sure will be a another diaster — photography garage (@Rokapoka123) June 21, 2022



Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth play Akshay's four sisters in the film. Set to release on August 11, Raksha Bandha will be clashing with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office.