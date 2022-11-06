Rakhi Sawant files police complaint against Sherlyn Chopra for making derogatory remarks against her

File photo

In the latest chapter of Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra’s ongoing controversy, the former has filed a police complaint against the latter for making derogatory remarks.

Sherlyn, who earlier filed a police complaint against #MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan, had recently engaged in a war of words with Rakhi for coming out in support of Sajid and Raj Kundra.

Reportedly, she made fun of Rakhi Sawant a few days ago by mimicking her in front of the paparazzi and even made several personal allegations against her. On Saturday, after filing a complaint against Sherlyn along with her lawyer in Mumbai`s Oshiwara Police Station, Rakhi spoke to the media and said that because of Sherlyn’s remarks, her personal life has been affected a lot as her boyfriend has started questioning her.

"I am really sad to say that due to the comments made by her about me there has been turmoil in my life. Because of her, my recent boyfriend has asked me `whether there is any truth in what Sherlyn is saying`, do I really have 10 boyfriends`. She just came and said whatever she wanted to in the media and now I have to pay for it," she said.Rakhi and her lawyer stated that they have filed a case against Sherlyn and that Rakhi is talking "on the basis of evidence".

While interacting with the media they even played alleged videos of Sherlyn Chopra. Rakhi also alleged that Sherlyn "blackmails powerful men for money".Sajid was mired in the #MeToo controversy in 2018 after nine women from the industry - who worked with him on his various projects - had accused the filmmaker of sexually harassing them.Along with Sherlyn, actresses including Saloni Chopra, Aahana Kumra and Mandana Karimi, levelled the allegations against him.