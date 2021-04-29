'You've crores of rupees': Rakhi Sawant asks Kangana Ranaut to help people, utilise her money to buy oxygen cylinders

People are questioning Bollywood celebrities for not taking initiatives to help people who are battling against all the odds of the country’s healthcare system. Recently, actress Rakhi Sawant passed a sarcastic jibe at the Thalaivi actress Kangana Ranaut.

On Wednesday, when Rakhi encountered paparazzi, she stepped out of her car with two bottles of sanitiser and was seen wearing a double mask. As soon as she stepped out, she sprayed sanitiser all around the air and took off her mask to warn and urge the camera people to protect themselves and their family, she went on to police them to use a good quality sanitiser and not let Corona grow ‘young”.

When asked by the media,"Kangana ji bhi bol rahi thi aaj kal desh ki haalat bahut kharaab hai, Modi ji sahi hai ya galat hai, oxygen nahi mil raha kayi kayi jagah pe, humare liye, desh ke liye, toh uske baad kya bolna chahengi. Kangana ji ne bola hai jo (Kangana has said that the country's condition is not good. PM Narendra Modi is right or wrong, oxygen is unavailable in many places, what do you have to say to that?)"

Rakhi in her typical manner,"Nahi mil raha? Oh, ho! Kangana ji aap desh ki sewa kijiye na, please. Itne karodo rupayee aapke paas hai, oxygen khareediye, aur logo mein bantiye, hum toh yehi kar rahe hai (It is unavailable? Oh ho! Kangana, please serve the nation. You have so much money, buy oxygen and distribute it among people.).

Rakhi’s mother has recently successfully undergone tumour removal surgery. She had shared a video from the hospital to express gratitude to actor Salman Khan and brother Sohail Khan for helping her during this personal crisis.