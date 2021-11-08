Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa to tie the knot in THIS city – Details inside

They've always kept their relationship private, but they don't mind posing together for the paparazzi when they're out and about in the city.

Over the past several days, Bollywood has been humming with rumours and reports regarding B-Town couples' weddings, as it is wedding season. According to rumours, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will marry in December. There are also rumours concerning Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, as well as of a few more couples.

Amid all of this, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are being rumoured to get married shortly too. According to sources, the CityLights couple will marry on the 10th, 11th, and 12th of November in a three-day wedding. Yes, that's correct. And now, new details about their wedding have surfaced. According to Pinkvilla, Raj and Patralekhaa will exchange vows in a traditional ceremony at India's Pink City. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are reportedly planning to marry in Jaipur, Rajasthan. "They are getting married in a traditional ceremony in Jaipur. The invites are still being rolled out, and the preparations are going on in full swing. Only their near and dear ones will be a part of the wedding," the Pinkvilla report quoted a source closer to the development of the big event.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been dating for over eight years. They've always kept their relationship private, but they don't mind posing together for the paparazzi when they're out and about in the city.