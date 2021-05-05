'Radhe' title track: Salman Khan's uber-cool avatar, Disha Patani's sexy look make the song as stylish as ever

The title track of Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe is out. Touted to be a promotional video, the superstar is donning a stylish look with guns blazing and people being overthrown in the backdrop. Whereas, Disha looks sexy as ever in the outfits she wore and gives a seductive look throughout the song. 'Radhe' title track is sung by Sajid of Sajid Wajid fame while the music has been composed by them.

Moreover, Sajid even penned the lyrics of the track, while Mudassar Khan choreographed the song featuring Salman and Disha. The song can be called 'upbeat and catchy' for Khan fans who might watch it on loop just to catch their superstar in a stylish look.

The songs of Radhe are composed by various artists including Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad), Himesh Reshammiya and Sajid Wajid, vocals by Kamaal Khan, Iulia Vantur, Payal Dev, Sajid and Ash King and lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed, Sajid and Kunaal Verma.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.