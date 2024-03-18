Twitter
Meet star kid, who rejected Dhadkan, debuted with Karisma Kapoor, failed to deliver solo hit, 'killed' 3 people when...

Puru Rajkumar began his career with the film Bal Brahmachari in 1996, alongside Karisma Kapoor.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 08:10 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Puru Raj Kumar
Veteran actor Rajkumar is still remembered for his distinct style. When his son entered the film industry, it was expected that he would follow in his father's footsteps and make a mark in the industry. However, that did not happen. Superstar's son Puru Rajkumar couldn't deliver a single major hit in his career.

Puru Rajkumar began his career with the film Bal Brahmachari in 1996, alongside Karisma Kapoor. The film was launched by producer and director Prakash Mehra grandly. Although the movie didn't perform exceptionally well at the box office, audiences liked Puru's performance, giving him recognition in the industry.

In his acting career, Puru appeared in nearly 20 films. Some of these include Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Mission Kashmir, Vadh, Dosh, Veer, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jago, and Umrao Jaan. However, despite working with big stars from the beginning of his career, he couldn't find success in winning the audience's hearts.

In the year 2000, the film Dhadkan, starring Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Shilpa Shetty, was released. Puru was offered the role played by Suniel Shetty in the film, but he turned it down. This revelation was made by the film's director, Dharmesh Darshan, himself in an interview. He mentioned that when Puru was approached for the role, he declined it, stating it was a negative character and decided he wasn't suitable for it at the time. Later, this role was offered to Suniel Shetty.

Superstar father Rajkumar appeared in stellar films like Pakeezah, Mughal-E-Azam, Mother India, Guide, Ram Aur Shyam, and Shakti. On the other hand, despite starring in 20 films, Puru Rajkumar failed to make a mark as a successful hero, facing repeated flops. He has been away from the acting world for a long time now. His last appearance was in the film Action Jackson alongside Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha. 

Killed three people:

In 1993, at the age of 23, before embarking on his acting career, Puru Raaj Kumar faced legal trouble when he was arrested for drunk driving. He had accidentally struck eight people who were sleeping on a pavement in Mumbai's Bandra, resulting in three fatalities, according to reports. Legal proceedings ensued, but ultimately, the matter was resolved out of court through a settlement, as reported by Mid-Day.

