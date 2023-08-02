Headlines

Akshay Kumar postpones OMG 2 trailer launch out of respect for late art director Nitin Desai: 'This is a huge loss'

Producer Sandeep Singh gets protection from Shiv Sena after alleged death threats for making film on Tipu Sultan

Akshay Kumar postpones OMG 2 trailer launch out of respect for late art director Nitin Desai: 'This is a huge loss'

Bollywood

Producer Sandeep Singh gets protection from Shiv Sena after alleged death threats for making film on Tipu Sultan

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh gets protection from Shiv Sena after receiving alleged death threats for announcing film on Tipu Sultan.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 03:03 PM IST

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh, best known for producing films like Priyanka Chopra’s Mary Kom, Sarbjit, PM Narendra Modi, and more, received death threats after he announced a film on Tipu Sultan. The filmmaker shelved the movie later, however, Shiv Sena has now provided protection to him. 

Recently, after receiving death threats, producer Sandeep Singh announced that he is shelving the movie on Tipu Sultan, the king of Mysore. He took to his Twitter and stated the reason, he wrote, “The film on Hazrat Tipu Sultan will not be made. I kindly request my fellow brothers and sister to refrain from threatening or abusing my family, friends, and me. I sincerely apologize if I have unintentionally hurt anyone's religious sentiments. It was never my intention to do so, as I firmly believe in respecting all beliefs. As Indians, let us forever unite and always give respect to one another!” 

Now, after his statement on Twitter about getting life threats, Shiv Sena leader Anshumman Joshi came forward to provide him protection. He said in a statement, “We are hearing a lot about threats to Bollywood filmmakers and actors. The Party has urged our government to take stringent actions as per law against those who are disturbing social harmony and spreading hatred based on religious and other considerations. Our government would provide protection and security to Bollywood filmmakers and actors. They need not be worry about their safety and can go ahead with their film projects,"

He further added, “Shiv Sena has clarified that there is no room for hatred in the state on the basis of religion, caste, and any other considerations. "We strongly condemn such divisive forces who threaten our filmmakers and actors for their films in the pretext of distortion of Indian history or socio-religious ethos. Shiv Sena believes in the legacy of Bala Saheb Thackeray who promoted social harmony and inclusiveness. Hence, our government would come heavily on those who are out to spread hatred,"

Earlier, When Sandeep Singh announced the movie on Tipu Sultan, he wrote, “When Sandeep announced the film on Tipu Sultan, he had issued a statement that read, "This is the cinema I personally believe in. My films stand for truth... I was brainwashed into believing him to be a braveheart as shown in our history textbooks. But nobody knows his malevolent side. I want to expose his dark side for the future generation."

The movie was supposed to be bankrolled by Sandeep, Eros International, and Rashmi Sharma Films and scheduled to release in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. However, the filmmaker receiving death threats made him shelve the movie.

Sandeep Singh is currently awaiting the release of his next production titled Mai Atal Hoon. The movie stars Pankaj Tripathi and is directed by Ravi Jhadav. The biographical film features Pankaj Tripathi as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and is scheduled to release on December 25.

