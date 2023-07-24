Sandeep Singh shelves film on Tipu Sultan after alleged abuses, threats to his family: 'As Indians, let us...'

Headlines

Uniqlo Launches Its 11th Sore In India On 6th October: Here Are 5 Uniqlo Must-Haves

Gurugram: Bouncers, owner thrash two friends for filming video in club

Meet the 19-year-old boy who started chocolate company during Covid lockdown, now earns...

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz says she didn't plot love with Avinash Sachdev to stay in game: 'Main chahti toh...'

10 years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to host special screening of film in memory of Milkha Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Uniqlo Launches Its 11th Sore In India On 6th October: Here Are 5 Uniqlo Must-Haves

Gurugram: Bouncers, owner thrash two friends for filming video in club

Emerging Asia Cup final 2023: Tayyab Tahir Shines As Pakistan A Beats India A By 128 Runs In Final

9 must-watch unconventional Bollywood films on women empowerment on OTT

Bollywood superstars and their autographs

Superfoods to fight TB

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Emerging Asia Cup final 2023: Tayyab Tahir Shines As Pakistan A Beats India A By 128 Runs In Final

Ashes 2023: Australia retain Ashes after fourth Test in Manchester ends in rain-affected draw

Harmanpreet Kaur may face these punishment after calling Umpires 'pathetic' in match vs Bangladesh

After Oppenheimer 'brings Kashmiris back' to theatres, Vivek Agnihotri says 'The Vaccine War will also...'

10 years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to host special screening of film in memory of Milkha Singh

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz says she didn't plot love with Avinash Sachdev to stay in game: 'Main chahti toh...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sandeep Singh shelves film on Tipu Sultan after alleged abuses, threats to his family: 'As Indians, let us...'

Sandeep Singh said that the film on Hazrat Tipu Sultan will not be made after his family abused and threatened

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 06:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Monday, producer Sandeep Singh announced that he is shelving the film that he was making on Tipu Sultan after his family and friends got threats from his followers. He took to Twitter and penned a message about his plans of shelving the contentious film.

He tweeted, “The film on Hazrat Tipu Sultan will not be made. I kindly request my fellow brothers and sister to refrain from threatening or abusing my family, friends and me. I sincerely apologise if I have unintentionally hurt anyone's religious sentiments. It was never my intention to do so, as I firmly believe in respecting all beliefs. As Indians, let us forever unite and always give respect to one another!”

While announcing the film, Sandeep had said that his film stands for truth. He said, “This is the cinema I personally believe in. My films stand for truth... I was brainwashed into believing him to be a braveheart as shown in our history textbooks. But nobody knows his malevolent side. I want to expose his dark side for the future generation.”

Pawan Sharma, who was supposed to direct the film on Tipu Sultan has said, “What we are taught in school about Tipu Sultan is gross misinformation. I stood absolutely shaken and disillusioned to know his reality as a bigoted king. Through my film I am daring to show a brutal reality that has been manipulated just for us to take him to be a warrior hero,” while announcing the film.

Netizens reacted to his decision, one of them wrote, “Hamara desh me aisa hi hota hai sach ko koi maanta bhi nahi aur batane walon ko harrasment karte hai (This is what happens in our country. Nobody accepts the truth and harass those who tell it).” The second one said, “Yet another truth will remain hidden on big screens.” The third one said, “That I was feeling proud that you are doing this film and I started following u in Instagram and I will follow u until the movie of veer Savarkar release I think u will also step back this movie we where accepting that any one producer has came front to show the true story of tippu sultan in 2007 or2008 i would watch Tippu sultan serial in DD National that something negative of him would like to see but don't do like this with veer Savarkar movie we r hope u do sooo.”

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Alaya F sweats it out in gym; check out her rigorous workout routine

Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office clash: Margot Robbie's comedy beats Cillian Murphy's biopic in preview shows

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office clash: Here is what Sunny Deol has to say

Wordle 764 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 23

'There won't be any movement towards peace in Manipur till...': Congress

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE