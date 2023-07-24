Sandeep Singh shelves film on Tipu Sultan after alleged abuses, threats to his family: 'As Indians, let us...'

Sandeep Singh said that the film on Hazrat Tipu Sultan will not be made after his family abused and threatened

On Monday, producer Sandeep Singh announced that he is shelving the film that he was making on Tipu Sultan after his family and friends got threats from his followers. He took to Twitter and penned a message about his plans of shelving the contentious film.

He tweeted, “The film on Hazrat Tipu Sultan will not be made. I kindly request my fellow brothers and sister to refrain from threatening or abusing my family, friends and me. I sincerely apologise if I have unintentionally hurt anyone's religious sentiments. It was never my intention to do so, as I firmly believe in respecting all beliefs. As Indians, let us forever unite and always give respect to one another!”

While announcing the film, Sandeep had said that his film stands for truth. He said, “This is the cinema I personally believe in. My films stand for truth... I was brainwashed into believing him to be a braveheart as shown in our history textbooks. But nobody knows his malevolent side. I want to expose his dark side for the future generation.”

Pawan Sharma, who was supposed to direct the film on Tipu Sultan has said, “What we are taught in school about Tipu Sultan is gross misinformation. I stood absolutely shaken and disillusioned to know his reality as a bigoted king. Through my film I am daring to show a brutal reality that has been manipulated just for us to take him to be a warrior hero,” while announcing the film.

