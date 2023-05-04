Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Tipu producers Sandeep Singh, Rashmi Sharma slammed for their upcoming film, netizens say 'ek aur propaganda...'

Several netizens slammed the makers of Tipu for spreading hatred toward a particular community.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 06:46 PM IST

Tipu producers Sandeep Singh, Rashmi Sharma slammed for their upcoming film, netizens say 'ek aur propaganda...'
Producers Rashmi Sharma and Sandeep Singh announce their new movie Tipu

After Vivek Agnihotri's 2022 blockbuster, The Kashmir Files, producers and filmmakers are churning out flicks that claim to highlight inhumane acts done by people of a particular minority group and their emperors. Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story has already created enough controversy, and the movie has been called propaganda, targeting Muslims and spreading hatred towards them. 

On Thursday, May 4, Producers Sandeep Singh and Rashmi Sharma announced the movie Tipu. The upcoming pan-India film is based on Indian Muslim ruler, Tipu Sultan, who was also called as Tiger of Mysore and was also regarded as a freedom fighter. The movie claims to show the untold side of the emperor. In the title motion poster, the makers claimed that Tipu Sultan destroyed 8,000 temples and 27 churches, converted 4 million Hindus and forced them to eat beef, imprisoned more than 1 lakh Hindus, and whatnot. 

Here's the motion title poster

Soon after the poster was released, several netizens slammed the makers for spreading 'hatred' towards a particular community and also distorting history. An internet user wrote, "After Kerala Story they are proudly presenting new fake movie Tipu." Another internet user wrote, "Propaganda plus flop movie maker." A netizen added, "You people have only target to create hate and Islamophobia."

Producer Rashmi Sharma who's known for producing Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Pink has also been trolled over her 2nd Bollywood production. A netizen wrote, "@msrashmi2002_ Why mam this story.. Its fake have you ever read about him truly you are ruining the Indians." 

Trade expert Taran Adarsh also shared the motion poster of the film, and he also received some rude comments on his post. A user wrote, "Ek or propaganda andh bhakto ko kush karne ke liye bus paise kamane ke liye (One more propaganda film to please blind believers and earn money)." Another netizen wrote, "Kashmirifiles, Kerala story, now Tipu... List goes on... Best way 'Demonize Islam' through movies n educate Hindus n protect their Religion... It's a paisa vasool subjects for Producers n overnight superstar status for Directors n Actors/Actresses.." 

Here's Taran Adarsh's post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Tipu, backed by Eros International, Rashmi Sharma Films and Sandeep Singh, will be directed by Pawan Sharma and researched and developed by Rajat Sethi. The film will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil Telugu and Malayalam.
 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
Bull Riding to Big Wave Surfing, take a look at 6 most dangerous sports in the world
Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: A look at most expensive things owned by the singer
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
In pics: Ananya Panday's 5 quirky summer outfits that you would want to steal
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTPC Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply for 152 posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check application process here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.