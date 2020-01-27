Priyanka Chopra stuns in backless gown for pre-Grammys, makes Kim Kardashian go 'wow'

While Priyanka Chopra gears up for Grammys, she's already creating a storm at the pre-Grammys. The actress has been stunning in a backless gown at the pre-Grammys which has left many celebrities including Kim Kardashian in awe.

Priyanka wore a satin Nicolas Jebran backless gown paired with stilettoes by Stuart Weitzman. This took place after Priyanka gave us a glimpse of her preparation for the pre-Grammys on her Instagram stories.

Sharing the images, Priyanka captioned the post "Pre Grammys." The latest celebrity to leave a comment on it is Kim Kardashian. "Wow so pretty!," wrote Kim.

See the post and comment here:

The Grammys 2020 is currently being hosted in Los Angeles on January 26, which means January 27 in India. Priyanka is expected to walk the ramp with her pop-star husband Nick Jonas. Photos from the same are yet awaited.

On the work front, Priyanka last collaborated with Nick and the Jonas Brothers for their music video 'What A Man Gotta Do.' She will also be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in 'The White Tiger'.