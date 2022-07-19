Search icon
Priyanka Chopra steps into her 40s with a kiss from Nick Jonas, singer shares photos from birthday party

Priyanka Chopra welcomed her 40s with a bang. Check out the birthday celebrations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra stepped into 40 with a bang. The actress celebrated her 40th birthday with love, family and friends. Hubby Nick Jonas shared a glimpse of the grand birthday bash for Priyanka. 

Nick shared a carousel post with various precious moments. At first, Nick gave a perfect gift to Priyanka, and seal the moment with a kiss. Then, in another photo, the birthday girl graciously welcomed the milestone, by holding a plug card which was written with 'Happy birthday Priyanka 80's baby.' In another photo, proud hubby Nick holds a banner for the birthday which stated Priyanka as the 'jewel of July' with the birth year 1982. 

Check out the photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

One of the most well-known couples in the entertainment business is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Recently, a fresh image of them from a photo shoot has appeared online. Recently, Nick and Priyanka made their first combined investment in fashionable skin wear. Priyanka appeared to be cuddling up to Nick while posing for the photo. They both wore matching red, navy blue, and white clothes. Fans are going gaga over how amazing they look.

READ: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas burn the internet with latest photoshoot, fans call them 'power couple'

Reacting to the photo, many people called the duo, ‘power couple.’ One wrote, : And i thought the previous pic was hot but this one takes the cake. Honestly the best shoot they had together. Vogue one will always have my heart for capturing their love for the first time but these pics capture the hotness and sexiness. They could not look more perfect together, that too as first-time parents.” Another wrote, “They never take a bad picture. Love them.”

Appearing on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy congratulated Nick on becoming a father and asked him what it is like to be a 'dad'. Taking about his daughter Malti, he said, "Yeah, it's pretty wild. Our little girl's home. She's just amazing. What a gift!"

 

