Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share adorable moments with daughter Malti Marie while prepping for Met Gala 2023

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra walked on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet with her singer-husband Nick Jonas. The power couple twinned in black as they wore stylish Valentino outfits. Priyanka styled her thigh-slit black off-shoulder gown with regal bell sleeves and matched her white gloves with the sleeves of her dress. Nick looked dapper in a black leather suit jacket, layered over a crisp white shirt and a studded black tie.

Before appearing on the red carpet, Priyanka and Nick spent adorable moments with their daughter Malti Marie. Sharing an adorable frame with Malti on her Instagram story, the Citadel actress wrote in the caption, "MET glam with mama #MM". The frame shows Malti sitting on her mother's lap while the former Miss World is seen pointing out make-up kits.

Nick Jonas also shared a couple of photos with the 'ladies' of her life with the caption, "Pre-Met with my girls." In one frame, the couple looked each other in the eyes in a romantic pose. In the second photo, the singer-songwriter held Malti while the little one clutched his tie.





(Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Apart from Priyanka, Alia Bhatt was also seen walking the red carpet at the Met Gala 2023 in her debut appearance. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wore a beautiful white gown, designed by the Singapore-born American fashion designer Prabal Gurung, with pearl embellishments all over it.

This year's Met Gala theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the iconic designer's work. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at age 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi, and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.



READ | Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in black thigh-high slit gown as she walks the red carpet with Nick Jonas