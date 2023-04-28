Search icon
Citadel Twitter review: Russo Brothers' spy thriller is Priyanka Chopra's 'audition tape for James Bond', say netizens

Citadel Twitter review: While most netizens are hailing the action set pieces, others are heaping praise on Priyanka and Richard's chemistry in the Russo Brothers' global spy thriller show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 04:16 PM IST

Citadel/Twitter

Starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the leading roles, the Prime Video global spy thriller show Citadel began streaming on the OTT giant on April 28. It is one of the most expensive series ever made with a whopping budget of $300 million, nearly Rs 2500 crore, as per reports.

Created by David Weil and produced by Russo Brothers, the show is receiving positive reactions from the viewers who have watched the first two episodes released on Friday. While most netizens are hailing the action set pieces, others are heaping praise on Priyanka and Richard's chemistry in Citadel. Each of the remaining four episodes will be released from next Friday till May 26. 

One Twitter user wrote, "Just finished watching Episode 1&2 of #Citadel and I think it’s just an audition tape of Priyanka Chopra for James Bond, and Richard’s very good in it too.  Both of them together, hot stuff!", while another added, "The action scenes of Priyanka Chopra in #Citadel is so so lit. I am speechless. Just loved it"

"Citadel is hitting all the right notes for Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra. Not over the top complicated storyline..Action is too good. And the chemistry between Nadia and Mason is sizzling. Into episode 2 and already hooked. Got prime just for CITADEL and not regretting it", read another tweet. 

Here are some other Twitter reactions to Citadel


The show's official synopsis reads, "Eight years ago, Citadel, an independent global spy agency, was destroyed by a new syndicate, Manticore. With their memories wiped, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) barely escaped with their lives. Eight years later, Mason’s former colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), asks for his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order."

READ | Citadel review: Priyanka Chopra knocks it out of the park as action hero, but Russo Brothers' spy show offers little new

