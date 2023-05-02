Search icon
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in black thigh-high slit gown as she walks the red carpet with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra was looking stunning in a thigh-high slit gown when she walked the Met Gala red carpet with her husband Nick Jonas.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 02, 2023, 07:35 AM IST

The Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra stunned the fans when she arrived on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet with her husband Nick Jonas. The power couple twinned in black as they wore Valentino outfits.  (All photos: Priyanka Chopra fan pages/Instagram)

Take a look:

1. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
1/6

Priyanka styled her thigh-slit black off-shoulder gown with regal bell sleeves. She matched her white gloves with the sleeves of her dress. Nick looked dapper in a black leather jacket.

2. 11-carat diamond necklace

11-carat diamond necklace
2/6

Priyanka also sported an 11-carat diamond necklace., she kept her hairstyle simple in a side-parted bun.

3. Priyanka and Nick give couple goals

Priyanka and Nick give couple goals
3/6

The Bollywood-Hollywood actress, draped in a Ralph Lauren trench coat dress made the heads turn. While her entrance alongside Nick Jonas caused a stir, it was the trench coat dress's extended train that caught the fashion world's attention.

4. Made debut in 2017

Made debut in 2017
4/6

Priyanka Chopra made her debut at the Met Gala in 2017. The actress' sartorial prowess was in full display in 2018, as she flawlessly embodied the 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' theme with a deep ruby-red velvet gown.

In 2019, Chopra's Met Gala look continued to stun audiences, showcasing a stunning display of whimsy and extravagance in a statement Dior gown, keeping in mind the dress code that pays homage to Susan Sontag's 1964 essay, 'Notes on 'Camp'.

5. Met Gala

Met Gala
5/6

Referred to as 'Fashion's biggest night out,' the Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry paragons The annual fundraiser began in 1948.

6. Priyanka Chopra raising the temperature

Priyanka Chopra raising the temperature
6/6

Priyanka Chopra raised the temperature when she walked the red carpet in this black gown.

