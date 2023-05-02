Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in black thigh-high slit gown as she walks the red carpet with Nick Jonas

4/6

Priyanka Chopra made her debut at the Met Gala in 2017. The actress' sartorial prowess was in full display in 2018, as she flawlessly embodied the 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' theme with a deep ruby-red velvet gown.

In 2019, Chopra's Met Gala look continued to stun audiences, showcasing a stunning display of whimsy and extravagance in a statement Dior gown, keeping in mind the dress code that pays homage to Susan Sontag's 1964 essay, 'Notes on 'Camp'.