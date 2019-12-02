Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas mark their first wedding anniversary: Photo of them holding newborn baby goes VIRAL

Headlines

R Praggnanandhaa, India's 18-year-old, becomes youngest player to reach Chess World Cup final

CBI recovers gold jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from locker with Chief Sanitary Inspector's name

‘Virat Kohli is best batter in world': Shikhar Dhawan names his 'dream team' for ICC Men's World Cup, top 5 includes...

J-K: Indian Army stops infiltration attempt along LoC in Poonch; two Pakistani terrorists killed

Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post after being excluded from India's Asia Cup squad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CBI recovers gold jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from locker with Chief Sanitary Inspector's name

‘Virat Kohli is best batter in world': Shikhar Dhawan names his 'dream team' for ICC Men's World Cup, top 5 includes...

Indian Matchmaking's Pradhyuman Maloo, who rejected 150 marriage proposals, now accused of domestic violence by wife

10 most venomous animals in the world

Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House: Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 100 crore ancestral home 

Pakistani cricketers who married foreigners

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

Salman Khan rocks a stylish new bald look; fans impressed and hoping for 'Tere Naam 2'

Insights on India's selection process for Asia Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar & Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference

Indian Matchmaking's Pradhyuman Maloo, who rejected 150 marriage proposals, now accused of domestic violence by wife

Jailer crosses Rs 500 crore at box office, Rajinikanth-starrer becomes only the second Tamil film to achieve the feat

'He’s the protagonist...': Gulshan Devaiah slams portal for not naming Pankaj Tripathi in post about OMG 2's success

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas mark their first wedding anniversary: Photo of them holding newborn baby goes VIRAL

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1, 2018, in Umaid Bhavan Palace, Jodhpur

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2019, 06:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas marked a year of marital bliss on December 1. Unlike Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the couple, however, did not go all out to celebrate their anniversary. That, of course, does not mean that Nickyanka fans did not have anything special planned for them.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's combine fan on Twitter went on to share an adorable photo of the couple. The picture, even though edited, has been winning hearts over the internet and making it viral. One can see Priyanka holding a baby, while Nick kisses the forehead of this newborn.

See the post here:

Soon after Priyanka Chopra's 'urgent' wedding with Nick Jonas, people started assuming that the couple could be expecting a baby which is the reason for the hurried marriage. They, however, are not to be blamed since that was considered the same reason for Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's wedding. Angad's ex-girlfriend Nora Fatehi had come out in the open and declared he tied the knot with Neha because she was pregnant.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas flew down to India with his family. Sophie Turner, who was then Joe Jonas' fiance, was also an important part of the bachelorette and wedding. While babies are still far away, Priyanka is raising her pet dog Diana and gifted Nick a german shepherd name Gino a few days before their anniversary.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor with net worth Rs 3000 crore who made acting debut with Rajinikanth, not Prabhas, Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR

Subhash Ghai plans to make Khal Nayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt: 'If Ballu Balram comes on screen...'

Explainer: How did 17 Indian youths become captives of mafia in Libya?

Manipur: ‘Sexual assault of women politicised..,’ Brinda Karat submits report to President Murmu

Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari passes away at 99, actor heads to village for last rites

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE