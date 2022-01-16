Priyanka Chopra hits back at journalist who asked her qualification for announcing Oscar nominations

Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra never fails to mesmerise her fans with her intelligent answers. The actress who has made the entire country proud is a true example of beauty with brains.

Last year in March, the actress was pissed off when an Australian journalist asked her about her qualification as she was announcing Oscar nominations. Now the actress gave a reply to the journalist by sharing a video listing over 60 acting credits from her almost two-decade-long career in Bollywood which includes including 'Mary Kom', '7 Khoon Maaf', 'Bajirao Mastani', her international debut with the ABC series Quantico to her Hollywood feature debut.

While talking about the heated exchange in her recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actress stated, “I usually don't get mad, but that just pissed me off. I'll be mad, I'll be angry, I'll be annoyed. I'll speak about it to my family. I might cry a little bit, but it doesn't change my relationship with my work and what my actual quest is. My quest is not people's opinions. My quest is my job. My quest is making sure that when someone watches something that I have done, it moves them or they enjoy it. My personal life, who I am, all of that is not my job.”

The actress also talked about social media where people were talking about her marriage when she dropped Jonas from her surname. She called it as ‘professional hazard’. The actress said, “It's a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that's behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate.”

"It's just a professional hazard. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don't think it needs that.”