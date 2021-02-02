Priyanka Chopra extends wishes to Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath on welcoming baby boy

Actress Priyanka Chopra may be busy with her upcoming projects and the launch of her sustainable haircare line, Anomaly, but she never forgets to send her wishes to fellow industry members on their special days.

Among the many television and film stars who wished Kapil Sharma, 'The White Tiger' actor too took to micro-blogging site Twitter to extend her wishes to the comedian-actor who welcomed his second child with wife Ginnin Chatrath on February 1.

"Lots of love and hugs to your little one," she wrote and ended the message with a couple of heart emoticons.

Take a look at Priyanka's tweet here:

Congratulations Ginni and Kapil! Lots of love and hugs to your little one https://t.co/PCdyTz6xVj — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 1, 2021

On Monday, Kapil Sharma shared the news of the arrival of his baby boy through a social media post. Kapil took to his Twitter page and shared the happy news with his fans.

Kapil tweeted, "Namaskaar! We are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God, Baby and Mother both are fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all - Ginni and Kapil #gratitude."

Check out the tweet below:

Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot in December 2018, and the subsequent year, they were blessed with their first child, a daughter named Anayra Sharma, whom they welcomed in December 2019.