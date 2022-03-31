Pregnant Sonam Kapoor gets advised to 'wear mask,' husband Anand Ahuja defends her

Mommy-to-be Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja got advised to maintain safety measures by wearing masks in public outings on social media. The comment was followed by a thread of replies by Anand. Sonam's husband shared a carousel post of them during the recent spotting of the store launch. Sonam was accompanied by father Anil Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor at the event.

Here's the post

As soon as Ahuja posted the picture, comments started flowing in, and one of the users advised Sonam and Anand to wear a mask as the Covid outrage is still there. He commented saying, "@anandahuja and @SonamKapoor wear mask you are pregnant so be careful, Covid is still around." The comment got Anand's attention, and he replied back saying, " yes she did! Just for the entrance she was without and then wore when she went inside." The user saw Anand's comment and he wished them good luck by saying, "@anandahuja good )with thumbs up emoji) good luck for safe confinement."

On March 21, Sonam Kapoor has announced her first pregnancy. She shared a couple of photos with her husband, Anand Ahuja, on Instagram. It showed her resting on the couch with Anand, holding her baby belly. The actress captioned the post as, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Several celebrities and fans congratulated the couple on their happy news. Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both. Can’t wait for the babies to play.” Dia Mirza wrote, “Such wonderful news!!! So happy for you.” Ananya Pandey too sent her best wishes and wrote, “Congratulations.”

Sonam's most recent film was 'The Zoya Factor,' which was released in 2019. The actor co-starred with Dulquer Salmaan in the film. She later appeared in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK,' a Netflix film that was released in 2020.