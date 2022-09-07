Prakash Jha opens up on #BoycottBollywood trend, says 'when you make a weak film...'

Prakash Jha/File photo

Prakash Jha is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Matto Ki Saikil in which the filmmaker plays the titular character of a daily-wage labourer whose life gets affected when his cycle gets damaged. The film, which had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in 2020, releases in cinemas on September 16.

In a recent interview, the director talked about the ongoing social media trend #BoycottBollywood which seems to have impacted big-ticket movies recently such as Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, affecting their box office collections negatively.

Prakash Jha, who made his directorial debut with the sports drama Hip Hip Hurray in 1984, told ETimes that certain section of people has always been against Hindi films. He added that it has now become more visible as the same people are talking about it on social media.

When asked if he really thinks that #BoycottBollywood has impacted Hindi films in the recent past, the filmmaker told the portal, "I will be able to comment on something like this when I have a great film, whether it is Lagaan or Dangal, and that gets boycotted, and people don’t come to see it. Then I will say yes, boycott has an impact. But when you make a weak film, then it's very difficult to examine, whether it didn’t succeed because of its weakness."



The filmmaker has helmed critically and commercially acclaimed films on social issues like Gangaajal and Apaharan, both starring Ajay Devgn in the leading roles. The multiple National Award-winning director has also produced films like Yeh Saali Zindagi and Lipstick Under My Burkha. Jha made his OTT debut when he directed and produced Bobby Deol's Aashram, the crime drama series based on fake godmen and religious gurus.