Photos: Deepika Padukone shines in chic summer white look at Wimbledon final

Sunday was an epic day for sports as Cricket World Cup 2019 and Men's Wimbledon finals were held in London. Fans around the world were juggling between these fabulous matches and were waiting to see who lifts the cups respectively. Moreover, there were celebrities who got divided as a few attended cricket's World Cup while many were seen at Wimbledon final. Deepika Padukone, who is currently in London for '83 took a break from the shoot to attend the epic match between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Deepika took to her Instagram page and shared a photo of the invitation she and her sister Anisha Padukone received. DP wrote, "#nowshowing #sisteract @anishapadukone". For Wimbledon finals, the dimpled beauty opted for a pearl white lightweight silk-georgette blouse from Polo Ralph Lauren which she paired with cotton-linen palazzo pants. Deepika also carried a brown handbag by Ralph Lauren and styled her hair in waves.

Check out a few photos of the actor below:

We also came across a few photos of Deepika clicked during the match and she was surrounded by several celebrities namely Henry Golding, Brooklyn Beckham and model Hana Cross to name a few.

[PICS] Deepika Padukone, Henry Golding, Choi Siwon, Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross at the #WimbledonFinal in London today.#Wimbledon (Tfs @TeamDeepikaMY_ ) pic.twitter.com/VbaSXdKVwK — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) July 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Deepika is good friends with Djokovic and his wife Jelena. They have even met up for dinner outings and more whenever DP visited them.

On the work front, the actor has reunited with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh in Kabir Singh's '83. The film is based on India's first win at Cricket World Cup held in 1983.