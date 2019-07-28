Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan's excitement for Abhishek Bachchan's team win is adorable

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are all smiles and victory on July 27, 2019. Abhishek's team Jaipur Pink Panthers, from Pro Kabaddi League, ended up winning the match by slight margin, after it appeared that the opponent would easily take away the baton.

The clash between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors was rather interesting. Bengal Warriors started the match with a bang, which led one and all to believe that they would win the match without second doubts. Their players Prapanjan and Baldev were acing attack as well as defence. However within no time Sandeep Dhull from Pink Panthers stepped in and turned the match around. Although they still had a lot remaining to score, Deepak Hooda stepped in last and took Jaipur Pink Panthers to victory with 27-25.

Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were of course extremely excited to see their team win the match. Aish jumped from her seat and Abhishek's eyes sparkled posted the win. But it did not end there. Aishwarya even shared an image of her with little Aaradhya.

Wearing jerseys of Jaipur Pink Panthers, Aishwarya and Aaradhya showed their excitement in the selfie clicked by Aish. The mother-daughter duo was screaming with joy in the photograph. Aishwarya applied minimal make-up with just an eyeliner and lip gloss, however her red nail paint really stood out in the photo.

Here, take a look:

We however missed seeing Abhi in the photo. On the work front Aishwarya recently announced that she would be part of Mani Ratnam's next which is titled Ponniyin Selvan. Meanwhile Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in Anurag Basu's next as well as a web series.