PETA India asks Ranveer Singh to go nude again, writes 'hope you'll ditch the pants for us too'

Ranveer Singh, who recently came into several controversies after posing nude for Paper magazine, has been invited by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to bare it all again for its upcoming campaign titled 'All Animals Have the Same Parts - Try Vegan.

As per Hindustan Times, the letter written by the organisation to Ranveer reads, "Greetings from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, the country’s best-known animal rights group, with more than 2 million members and supporters. We saw your head-turning Paper Magazine photo shoot – and we hope you’ll ditch the pants for us, too."

"To promote compassion for animals, will you consider appearing in a nude PETA India advertisement with the tagline ‘All Animals Have the Same Parts – Try Vegan’? I’ve attached a reference image featuring Pamela Anderson for your perusal", the letter signed by the Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations, PETA India, further reads.

It even mentions, "You'd be among excellent company. Some meat-free celebrities who have assisted PETA India and other PETA entities in promoting plant-based eating include Anushka Sharma, Joaquin Phoenix, Kartik Aaryan, and Natalie Portman."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's comedy Cirkus in which he and Varun Sharma will be seen portraying double roles. The film is an official adaptation of Gulzar's classic Angoor which featured Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in double roles.

Slated to release on December 23 later this year, Cirkus will clash with Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer suspense thriller Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun and Badlapur fame and Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon's dystopian action thriller Ganapath directed by Vikas Bahl of Queen fame.

Ranveer will also reunite with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar's family romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also featured veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The Dharma Productions film is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 10 next year, but as per reports, it might get postponed.