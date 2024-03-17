Patna Shuklla: Vivek Budakoti, Anushka Kaushik call men taking all important decisions at home a 'sad thing' | Exclusive

Vivek Budkoti and Anushka Kaushik opened up about the men taking all important decisions in our society and said it needs to be changed.

The makers of Patna Shuklla, directed by Vivek Budkoti and produced by Arbaaz Khan, released the trailer of the film which stars Raveena Tandon, Anushka Kaushik, Manav Vij, Jatin Goswami, Satish Kaushik.

The movie revolves around an ordinary woman and an advocate who decides to fight to act when a student (Anushka Kaushik) caught up in a roll number scam asks her for help. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, director Vivek Budakoti and actress Anushka Kaushik talked about their film and opened up about how men still make all important decisions at the workplace and home.

On being asked do they think men make all important decisions, director Vivek Budakoti replied, "yes mostly, and that is a sad part. If you go to remote areas, though things are relatively not as bad as they used to be 30-40 years back, it's changing, but still, most important decisions are left to men to decide. This is the struggle that is there."

Talking about the same, Anushka said, "Luckily, if I have to talk about my family then I have seen my mom making decisions about our family and life. And my father has been equally supportive. He never said 'Why are you doing this' but yes, I think there are people in the world who are not so fortunate enough to see these things at their homes. There was a time when I was saying something, so I come from a theatre background, and we were in the third year of college and one of my friends was saying something and I was giving instructions to my juniors. And that guy stopped me and said 'Anushka I am saying, I am telling'. I got confused, and later I asked him 'why did you do that'. And he said sorry later. But we are brought up in a way that we are unable to accept if a girl is giving instructions. And it is important to bring change in this, eventually, things are changing too."

Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions Pvt Ltd and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the courtroom drama stars Raveena Tandon along with a talented ensemble cast with Anushka Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and The Late Satish Kaushik, among others. The film is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 29, 2024.

