Pathaan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan drops first glimpse of upcoming actioner on his birthday

Pathaan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan has given a special treat to his fans by launching the much-awaited teaser of Pathaan. On the occasion of his birthday, SRK crashed the internet by dropping the first proper glimpse of his comeback film. The 1.25 minutes long teaser will leave you craving for more, as your King Khan looks lethal as Agent Pathaan.

The teaser starts with a voiceover that narrates the absence of Pathaan. These lines can make you feel SRK's absence from films. For the unversed, Khan took a sabbatical from the big screen for 3 years. Coming back to the teaser, Khan unleashes his killer instinct and kills a group of abductors saying, "Zinda hai," followed by his sinister laughter. Soon, we are introduced to Deepika Padukone's charm, John Abraham's evilness, and tons of blasts.

Shah Rukh Khan proudly shared the teaser on his social media, and wrote, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham #SiddharthAnand @yrf."

For the past few months, the makers of Pathaan kept the buzz of the film intact by launching the crucial assets of the film on the 25th of every month. Every SRK fan is thrilled to witness the film, and the teaser will take the excitement to a new level.

As Shah Rukh Khan turned 58, his fans got a treat from the actor as he greeted them and acknowledged their love. At midnight on November 2, more than 100 fans blocked the road connecting Mannat, and they celebrated the Pathaan star's birthday by bursting crackers.



Known for his timeless charm, and being a public superstar, Khan respected the gratitude of his admirers, and he stood up in the gallery of Mannat to greet his lovers. Shah Rukh welcomed the love of his followers with little AbRam, and he even bowed before their admiration. For a couple of minutes, Shah Rukh Khan was continuously bowing before his fans, and sending them love through kisses. Pathaan will hit cinemas on January 25, 2023. Siddharth Anand's directorial will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.