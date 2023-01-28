Pathaan: Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar watches Shah Rukh Khan film with her friends in London

Pathaan-Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the leading roles, Pathaan has emerged as the first blockbuster of 2023 as it has grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide and over Rs 200 crore in India within just three days of its release. Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand, the actioner is being loved by the audiences and critics.

Several celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, and Karan Johar among others have watched Pathaan in the theatres. And now, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is the latest to join the list.

On Saturday, January 28, Sara took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo in which she is seen watching the SRK-starrer with her friends in London. Along with the picture, she also uploaded a small video of Jhoome Jo Pathaan playing on the big screen. Composed by Vishal-Sheykhar and sung by Arijit Singh and Sukriti Kakkar, the song appears in the end credits in the film.





Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Hrithik Roshan's War (2019). The first two films were directed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar respectively, while the third film was helmed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed Pathaan.

The next film in the YRF Spy Universe is Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 slated to release on Diwali 2023. As Salman Khan played a crucial cameo in Pathaan in his Tiger avatar, Shah Rukh will be seen in his Pathaan avatar in the third installment of the Tiger franchise.



