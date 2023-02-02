Pathaan's box office success helps YRF Spy Universe earn Rs 2000 cr, become highest-grossing Hindi franchise

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan

Pathaan’s record-breaking success at the box office has not just revived theatrical business in various parts of India but also given a shot in the arm to Yash Raj Films, the studio behind the film. Pathaan is part of the YRF Spy Universe, linking the previous films War and the Tiger series through cameos and Easter eggs. While all the films of the franchise have been successful at the box office, Pathaan’s numbers have taken YRF Spy Universe past the Rs 2000-crore mark.

Pathaan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, broke all records for opening day, weekend, and week collections in Hindi cinema. In just eight days since its release, the film has earned Rs 668 crore worldwide, including Rs 348 crore net in India alone. This makes the Siddharth Anand-directorial the highest-grossing Hindi film post-pandemic and the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

With this, the four films in the YRF Spy Universe have now collectively earned over Rs 2000 crore worldwide. Pathaan (Rs 668 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 558 crore), War (Rs 471 crore), and Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 320 crore) give the franchise a collectove worldwide gross of Rs 2017 crore. The next highest-grossing franchise from Bollywood is Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, which has earned just over Rs 1000 crore from four films.

Here's the list of highest-grossing Hindi film franchises:

S No Franchise Box office gross Films 1 YRF Spy Universe 2017 crore 4 2 Rohit Shetty Cop Universe 1049 crore 4 3 Dhoom series 824 crore 3 4 Housefull series 780 crore 4 5 Golmaal series 706 crore 5

Pathaan is second in the list of highest-grossing franchises from India, behind SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, which has earned over Rs 2400 crore from two films. While Pathaan is still going strong at the box office, it would need to cross Rs 1000 crore gross for YRF Spy Universe to topple Baahubali as the highest-grossing film franchise from India. But come November, the Spy Universe will almost certainly move ahead with the release of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.