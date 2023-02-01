Pathaan box office day 7 prediction: Shah Rukh Khan film set to continue historic run, eyes 400 crore mark

File Photo

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the leading roles, the action-packed entertainer Pathaan has been witnessing record-breaking numbers since its theatrical release on January 25. The audience has been thronging to the cinema halls to see Shah Rukh Khan back on the big screen after more than four years.

Pathaan's box office collection has also breathed fresh air into the Hindi film industry with its historic collection and the film is not looking to stop its record-breaking run anytime soon.

Pathaan entered the 300-crore club in 7 days and has now become one of the fastest Indian movies to do the same. Now for its day 7, as per early estimates flowing in, the film has collected in the range of 20-22 crore on Tuesday.

This takes the grand total of Pathaan between 324-326 crore in India.

Pathaan has also set new records in the overseas market, grossing over $27 million abroad. This includes a collection of over $10 million from the US and over $1 million from Saudi Arabia, the first-ever for an Indian film. The film’s worldwide gross now stands at a hefty Rs 593 crore, making it the 6th highest-grossing Hindi film and the 14th highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, marks Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen in a lead role for the first time since 2018. The film is a part of the YRF Spy Universe and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham along with a cameo from Salman Khan reprising his character from the Tiger films.