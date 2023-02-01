KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty plant sweet kisses on each other at wedding after-party, video goes viral

Photo via Instagram

Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul had an intimate wedding on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala house, however, the newlyweds are now giving their fans a chance to be part of their celebrations by sharing various photos and videos from the wedding extravaganza.

A new video has now been shared by KL Rahul on his Instagram which seems to be from the after party after his wedding with Athiya. The video shows the couple planting kisses on each other and having fun.

The video consists of a montage of Athiya and KL Rahul's photos at a photo booth. The couple can be seen posing for various goofy photos and in one of them, KL Rahul and Athiya can be seen adorably planting a kiss on one another.

Watch the video here.

In the video, Rahul could be seen wearing a black sequined outfit and Thiya could be seen sporting a minimal mangalsutra. The video was shared on Instagram by KL Rahul and celebrity wedding planner Shaadi Squad.

Sharing the video, Shaadi Squad wrote, "One Tequila, Two Tequila, Three Tequila Floooor!! Best after party with the best peeps dancing the night away on the best beats."

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married last week after dating for several years. Their wedding ceremony was an intimate affair, with less than 100 guests, including family members and close friends.

As for their reception, Athiya's father Suniel Shetty told the media that the couple's wedding reception will be held after the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, most likely in Mumbai.