Pathaan box office collection day 6: Shah Rukh Khan film shows impressive hold on Monday, nears Rs 600 crore

Pathaan has not just passed but aced the crucial Monday test. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer not only avoided a huge dip but managed a sizable number on its first Monday. The film had broken most opening weekend box office records in its first five days courtesy huge craze for Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen. The film was expected to net over Rs 20 crore on its sixth day but it surpassed those expectations by a fair margin.

Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that Pathaan earned Rs 26.50 crore net in the domestic market on Monday, including Rs 1 crore from the dubbed versions. This means the film fell just 56% from its Sunday figure and merely 32% from its Friday haul. Given the size and scale of the film, that is an impressive hold. The film has now earned Rs 307 crore net in India with Rs 286 crore of it coming from the Hindi version alone.

Pathaan has also set new records in the overseas market, grossing over $27 million aborad. This includes a collection of over $10 million from the US and over $1 million from Saudi Arabia, the first-ever for an Indian film. The film’s worldwide gross now stands at a hefty Rs 593 crore, making it the 6th highest-grossing Hindi film and the 14th highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, marks Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen in a lead role for the first time since 2018. The film is a part of the YRF Spy Universe and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham along with a cameo from Salman Khan reprising his character from the Tiger films. The film scored the highest-ever opening by an Indian film and then broke its own record the following day take the highest single-day haul by a Bollywood film.