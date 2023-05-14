Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha groove to Mika Singh's rendition of Gal Mitthi Mitthi Bol at their engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha with Mika Singh/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha exchanged rings at their engagement ceremony on Saturday, May 13. It was an intimate affair attended by both the families and their close friends at Kapurthala House in the national capital. Priyanka Chopra specially flew down from the USA for the festivities.

Now, videos and pictures from their engagement last night are surfacing on social media. In a video, shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, singer Mika Singh can be seen singing the famous wedding track Gal Mitthi Mitthi Bol for the couple, while Raghav and Parineeti are seen dancing to his tunes.

Along with the video, some other pictures also show the singer singing the song on the stage while the newly-engaged couple is seen enjoying with him. Mika Singh is also seen posing and chatting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the other two photos.

For the unversed, Gal Mitthi Mitthi Bol is composed by Amit Trivedi, written by Javed Akhtar, and sung by Tochi Raina for the Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol-starrer 2010 romantic comedy-drama film Aisha. The Rajshree Ojha directorial was the official adaptation of Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma.

After their engagement, Parineeti and Raghav shared stunning pictures in their matching white ethnic ensembles. While the actress captioned her pictures, "Everything I prayed for...I said yes. Waaheguru ji meher karan", the politician wrote, "Everything I prayed for....She said yes. Waaheguru ji meher karan".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti's next films include Imtiaz Ali-directed Chamkila, which is the biopic of the famous Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Diljit Dosanjh portrays the singer and the actress plays his wife Amarjot Kaur. She also has Capsule Gill, the biopic of chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.



READ | 'I don’t care if he is 20 years older than me': When Parineeti Chopra talked about her ideal life partner